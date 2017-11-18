LaVar Ball Questions Donald Trump's Role in UCLA Players Release

LiAngelo Ball and his UCLA Bruins teammates have returned to the United States after a shoplifting arrest in China that saw them briefly detained in a hotel. Donald Trump may have played a role in their release. He demanded their thanks and got it. Now we have reached the portion of the program where we must determined whether or not LaVar Ball is actually familiar with Donald Trump.

When LaVar first came home he was asked about Trump’s role in LiAngelo’s release. LaVar responded by saying “Big Baller Brand. We in effect.” He then said that they would run into each other and would be “good.” Where exactly does he expect to run into the president?

More recently LaVar was asked by ESPN about Trump’s involvement in LiAngelo’s release. Via ESPN:

“Who?” Ball told ESPN when asked about Trump’s involvement in the matter. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

OK, so he at least seems familiar with Trump, but he doesn’t sound like he wants to give him any credit. What we need is an official statement from the Chinese about what exactly happened that made them decide to let three foreign shoplifters go free. Then we can find out who really deserves thanks to be given to them this week.