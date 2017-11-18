Leonard Fournette Does Not Want to Play Football if it is Cold Outside

Leonard Fournette and the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing the Cleveland Browns in Ohio tomorrow afternoon. The forecast for tomorrow is 38-degrees with wind, rain turning into just wind and rain around gametime. Fournette is questionable to play because of an ankle. Yes. An ankle and not because it might be cold.

Leonard Fournette just told the media, I kid you not, that "I'm not for playing in the snow, playing in the cold. You take a little hit and it hurts. I hate the cold, period." — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) November 17, 2017

Fournette grew up in New Orleans and it appears he’s only played football north of the Mason-Dixon line four times in his life. The coldest it ever would have been would have been against the Steelers or Jets earlier this season.

Should Jacksonville make the playoffs, they’ll host a wild card game and if they win they will most likely be looking at a trip to either New England or Pittsburgh in January.