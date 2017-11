Baker Mayfield is having a very eventful day against Kansas. The Jayhawks captains refused to shake the Heisman hopeful’s hand during the opening coin toss.

Now defenders are delivering — and getting away with — cheap shots on the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback.

Mayfield has also been chopping it up with the home crowd, offering a helpful suggestion: stick to basketball.

Did Baker just tell a Kansas fan “you have one win….stick to basketball?” 😂😂😂😂 (H/t @GIFhawk)pic.twitter.com/m4AD1Llr7g — Angry Sports Bro Jack (@JackMacCFB) November 18, 2017

A lot going.