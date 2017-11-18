NCAAF USA Today Sports

Will Grier is Out for West Virginia After His Middle Finger Was Pointing in the Wrong Direction

Will Grier will miss the rest of the game against Texas after getting up with his right middle finger at a right angle to where it should be. That’s not good.

His ability to properly execute a middle finger salute may be permanently impaired.

 

