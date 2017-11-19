Chip Kelly to Florida Rumors Lead to Choreographed Emoji Response from Gators Players

NCAAF USA Today Sports

After Jim Mora was fired at UCLA, there was widespread speculation that perhaps they moved that quickly because they didn’t want to let Florida hire Chip Kelly without a fight. In the ensuing hours, rumors that Chip Kelly could nevertheless wind up in Gainesville have intensified. A bunch of Gators responded accordingly:

Until we see a bona fide CFB reporter give some credence to the smoke we’re not inclined to think a deal is done or even imminent, but it wouldn’t be the shocker of the century if it winds up happening.

 

