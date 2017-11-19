Chip Kelly to Florida Rumors Lead to Choreographed Emoji Response from Gators Players

After Jim Mora was fired at UCLA, there was widespread speculation that perhaps they moved that quickly because they didn’t want to let Florida hire Chip Kelly without a fight. In the ensuing hours, rumors that Chip Kelly could nevertheless wind up in Gainesville have intensified. A bunch of Gators responded accordingly:

Do you think maybe the players have been told something has happened? pic.twitter.com/fXPA9g0efo — Mark Wheeler (@InsideTheGators) November 20, 2017

Until we see a bona fide CFB reporter give some credence to the smoke we’re not inclined to think a deal is done or even imminent, but it wouldn’t be the shocker of the century if it winds up happening.