Donald Trump vs LaVar Ball: The Car Crash Nobody Can Look Away From

You knew it was coming, right? LaVar Ball’s son got arrested in China for stealing. President Donald Trump helped bail LaVar’s son out.

Trump rushed to twitter seeking credit.

A few days later, he got it.

A few days after that, LaVar Ball took a shot at Donald Trump.

And this morning, the President decided to fire back on a public citizen because 2017 is the year of Petty:

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

If you were wondering what LaVar Ball would do to take the shine off his other son, Lonzo Ball, who is currently one of the worst shooters in the NBA, this is it.