In a day of brutally bad NFL gambling beats, nothing will top this Tampa Bay/Miami finish.

The Bucs kicked the game-winning field goal with :04 left to go up 23-20. Miami decided to do the lateral thing at the buzzer in hopes of breaking one. Here’s what happened:

The over/under for the game was 44. This silly nonsense cost a lot of people money when you factor in teasers. Final score: Bucs 30, Dolphins 20.