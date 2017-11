Jim Mora has been fired as head coach at UCLA, less than 24 hours after a loss to USC dropped the Bruins to 5-6 on the season. Here’s the release:

My guess as to why UCLA did it, and decided to swallow the large buyout: They don’t want Florida to get Chip Kelly before they can swing for the great coach.

It’ll cost UCLA over $12 million to buy out Mora. It’ll cost even more to hire Chip Kelly.