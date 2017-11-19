Nathan Peterman Threw 5 Interceptions in the 1st Half of His First NFL Start [Update]

Nathan Peterman was curiously picked as the starter for Buffalo this week, even though it made no sense to anyone.

My initial reaction to Tyrod Taylor benching for Nathan Peterman: Sean McDermott lost the locker room. On the Bills pic.twitter.com/cZHUC8IO2D — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 19, 2017

It didn’t take long for the Chargers to attack Nathan Peterman: Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa were in the backfield from the jump, and Peterman was intercepted three times in the first quarter. Then he was picked early in the 2nd quarter. Not all were his fault, but you can’t put a rookie in that spot, Sean McDermott. The Chargers quickly capitalized and surged to a 27-7 lead.

Peterman’s first NFL start was eerily similar to his first college start at Florida. In 2013, rookie coach Butch Jones started Peterman and he had three turnovers in a 17-minute span on the road against the Florida Gators. He was benched at halftime following two interceptions and a fumble.

The last QB to throw four interceptions in his first start? Ryan Lindley in 2012. Dating back to 1995, others include Brandon Weeden, Keith Null, Alex Smith, Patrick Ramsey, Joey Harrington and Billy Joe Hobert.