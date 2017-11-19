Raiders Meltdown Includes Johnny Holton Slapping Patriots' DB in Helmet

The Oakland Raiders have put on an embarrassing display in Mexico City against the Patriots coming off their bye. New England has shut them out through three quarters, and frustrations are boiling over. After getting overthrown and getting a push out of bounds, Raiders receiver Johnny Holton turned and slapped Jonathan Jones on the helmet. He avoided ejection since it wasn’t a punch, but still, one of the dumbest moves you can make.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?