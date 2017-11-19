Richard Sherman Criticizes Buffalo Bills Benching Tyrod Taylor

Richard Sherman has his Sundays open as a spectator now that he is out for the year with an Achilles injury, so I think we can expect some biting commentary for the rest of the season. Today, the focus of his attention was Buffalo coach Sean McDermott’s decision to bench Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman.

So they bench my guy @TyrodTaylor and the guy they bring in has already thrown 2picks with 10mins left in the 1st. Great decision — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017

That was really early on, because Nathan Peterman became the first quarterback since at least 1991 to throw five interceptions in the first half of a football game.

Wonder what they are gonna say after this game about @TyrodTaylor …. one bad game and he’s benched. Do you cut the new guy after this half? — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017

Needless to say, the decision to go away from Tyrod Taylor because he may not be your ideal fit for the offense did not go well, transitioning to a 5th round pick.

I love the NFL. Very difficult to hide bad decisions especially regarding personnel. The fire of the NFL exposes all. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017