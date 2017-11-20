Roundup: Charles Manson Died; Serena Williams Got Married; & Lonzo Ball Got a Triple Double

Sara Sampaio, a model … Charles Manson died at the age of 83 … Serena Williams got married in New Orleans … the plague, aka “Black Death,” has re-emerged in Madagascar … the Texan of the Year was Rachel Lindsay from Bachelorette … couple arrested for beating up two people over cold chicken … no, journalists should not carry Narcan … NYC subway managers are making around $300,000 a year … someone in the Navy drew a penis in the sky last week … the Wynn Sportsbook got renovations … I don’t care what the discount was, I’m not buying the house Aaron Hernandez just lived in … RIP AC/DC co-founder and guitarist … this is certainly the most depressing digital media piece I’ve read in awhile …
Why college football needs an 8-team playoff, you need to be unconventional to beat great teams, and Charlie Weis disagreed with me about the Patriots and Jared Goff. [Podcast]
As the Lonzo Ball turns: 11 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists in his second triple double of the season. [LA Times]
The oldest images of dogs. [National Geographic]
“DeShone Kizer, Kevin Durant and the myth of the wayward black athlete.” [Guardian]
The timeline for Isaiah Thomas to return to the Cavs is still January, but he got some good news this weekend. [ESPN]
Louisville season ticket holders wanted refunds when Rick Pitino and the AD were fired; the school gave back $419k in refunds. [Courier-Journal]
Informative piece on how to get a job in the NBA. [Cleaning the Glass]
Sorry, I’m not buying the “Josh Allen lost all his weapons” argument. I wouldn’t take him in the 1st round if I needed a QB. [SI.com]
“LiAngelo Ball is bad at stealing. Lonzo Ball is bad at shooting. And LaVar Ball is forever unable to provide an assist.” [Newsweek]
This trailer got people upset.
This is old, but I watched it again last night and found it funny, so here you go.
