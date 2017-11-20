Former Ohio State Star and NFL Receiver Terry Glenn Has Died in a Car Accident

Terry Glenn has died this morning in a car accident, according to several reporters. He was 43 years old. Former teammates and NFL veterans have taken to Twitter with the news.

Man….#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his family — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 20, 2017

Terry Glenn starred in his hometown with the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in 1995 with over 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was drafted by the New England Patriots the next year in the first round, and immediately had an impact. The Patriots, coached by Bill Parcells and with Drew Bledsoe at quarterback, reached the Super Bowl in his rookie year.

He played for the Patriots until 2001, when he left the team amid suspension, and being deactivated by Bill Belichick. After one year in Green Bay, he revived his career in Dallas, with two one-thousand yard seasons in 2005 and 2006.