The 7 Most Important Stats of Week 11 in the NFL

0.2

The Redskins led the Saints 31-16 with less than five minutes left in the game. The Saints had the ball at their own 45 yard line and had a less than one percent chance of winning the game. You know what happened: Drew Brees led a miraculous rally and New Orleans won in overtime, 34-31. According to one report, it was the biggest comeback since last season’s Super Bowl.

1

Budda Baker, a rookie safety from Washington, had his best game with the Cardinals against the Texans: 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles. The Cardinals lost because Blaine Gabbert melted down in the 4th quarter, throwing two interceptions.

2

Ryan Fitzpatrick has won two straight starts for the Bucs since replacing injured Jameis Winston. Fitzpatrick threw two TD passes and orchestrated the game-winning driving in the 4th quarter to beat Miami. It’s certainly not enough to warrant a QB controversy in Tampa – wins over the Jets and Dolphins are nothing to write home about – but nobody’s missing Winston right now.

5

The number of consecutive games Kansas City rookie Kareem Hunt has been held under 100 yards. He went over 100 yards four times early in the season, and the Chiefs were 4-0. In the last five games in which he’s been bottled up, they are 1-4. Hunt had been the NFL’s rushing leader for the entire season, but he’s now fallen to 2nd behind Le’Veon Bell.

47

For the first time in Buffalo Bills history, they allowed 47+ points in back-to-back games. After getting walloped at home 47-10 by the Saints, the Bills went to Los Angeles and got destroyed by the Chargers, 54-24. Buffalo turned the ball over six times (rookie Nathan Peterman was responsible for five) and gave up for 431 yards of offense.

68.7

With a near-perfect 30-of-37 passing performance against the hapless Raiders, Tom Brady raised his completion percentage on the season to 68..7, inching closer to his career best of 68.9 (from 2007, the Randy Moss season). Reminder: Tom Brady is 40. He lost his safety blanket, Julian Edelman, in the preseason. I think America has run out of adjectives to describe Tom Brady.

215

The scary number from Philly’s blowout of Dallas was that the Eagles rushed for 215 yards. Think Sean Lee matters to the Cowboys defense? MVP candidate Carson Wentz only threw 27 times and the Eagles rushed 33 times. Jay Ajayi peeled off a 71-yarder; LeGarrette Blount led Philadelphia with 13 carries, and Corey Clement found the end zone. Remember when the Eagles lost Darren Sproles? Neither does Philly.