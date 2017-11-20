VIDEO: Georgia Dome Implosion

The Georgia Dome implosion was largely a success this morning as almost 5,000 pounds of explosives were used to bring that sucker to the ground. Two sections of the outer stadium wall stayed up but will be dealt with later. The two were likely up late last night reading Dylan Thomas poetry.

Opened in 1992, the Georgia Dome hosted two Super Bowls, a Final Four, and the 1996 Summer Olympics. Perhaps its most lasting legacy will be providing smart alecks the opportunity to make bad 28-3 lead jokes.