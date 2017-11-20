Who Tweeted It: Clay Travis or Donald Trump?

Clay Travis is a polarizing sports personality. Donald Trump is President of the United States. They have much different jobs and responsibilities. And yet they often sound very similar on Twitter. For instance, both were quick to the punch with a Marshawn Lynch take after the Oakland Raiders running back knelt for the national anthem yesterday in Mexico.

See if you can figure out which personality tweeted the following eight items.

Tweet No. 1: “Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

Tweet No. 2: “Marshawn Lynch sat for the United States national anthem and then stood for the Mexican national anthem in Mexico. How dumb can you be? Mexican government is and has always been more oppressive and lacking in human rights than US.”

Tweet No. 3: “So Trump saves three UCLA basketball players from Chinese prison and it gets less sports media coverage than LeBron ripping Trump on Instagram. Fascinating.”

Tweet No. 4: “Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful!”

Tweet No. 5: With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have ‘tanked,’ in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!”

Tweet No. 6: Why is Jemele Hill so angry? Because the ratings for her SportsCenter have collapsed more than any in ESPN history.

Tweet No. 7: “ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!”

Tweet No. 8: “Think about this, I am dunking on ESPN so hard that their entire PR team is listening to every word that I say. Actually counting them!”

Answers:

Trump Travis Travis Trump Trump Travis Trump Travis

Thanks for playing.

It should be noted that the clear trend is for Trump to echo a Travis opinion and not the other way around. So, uh, give credit where credit’s due or something.