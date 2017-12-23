315-Pound South Florida Offensive Lineman Brooks Larkin Does the Splits

This post is low-hanging fruit, in more than one one way. But it feels completely necessary to inform as many people as possible that South Florida’s Brooks Larkin, a 315-pound offensive lineman, did the splits late in the Birmingham Bowl. And he did it with style and attitude. Stretching is very important.
