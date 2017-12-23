Jeff Fisher and Jeff Fisher's Friends Give Jeff Fisher Credit For 2017 Rams Being Good

Jeff Fisher is only 59-years old, so he’s still fairly young as far as coaches go. So it makes sense that he would want another coaching job as were the rumors earlier this month. On Friday Fisher went on Nashville’s 104.5FM to talk about all his successes as an NFL coach. The quotes are pretty great.

Via the Los Angeles Daily News:

“I am a huge fan of the Rams players. They’re basically — I don’t want to say my players — but I had a lot to do with that roster. “My perspective is different because I went through it and I know exactly what I went through,” Fisher said. “I get a kick out of people (saying), ‘Oh, you just tied Dan Reeves for most losses in the history of the National Football League.’ Well, I’m a few wins away from being in the top 10. So, where do you want to emphasize? What’s your point? “Two different franchises, five different cities, six different stadiums. Not an easy thing to do. The Chargers moved from San Diego to Orange County and started 0-4 (this season). Relocation is huge. And I’m not making excuses.”

Fisher also knew how good Jared Goff was going to be.

“All through it, I was thinking about the best interests of the franchise, not myself,” Fisher said. “If I was worried about myself, I probably would have started him from day one and said, ‘Hey, this guy is going to be a better player.’ That was his rookie year, so we could chalk (struggles) up to a rookie year, but no, I wanted to do what was best for Jared.”

And Fisher isn’t the only one willing to give Jeff Fisher credit for the success of the 2017 Rams. Former Fisher assistant Dave McGinnis said that Fisher saved Jared Goff by not playing him and envisioned Todd Gurley as Eddie George. Sure. That doesn’t change the fact that both guys were quite bad last season under Fisher. Of course, that was probably the previous coach’s fault.