The Potato Bowl Color Palette Was Legitimately Unsettling

Wyoming pushed Central Michigan around on Friday in a convincing Potato Bowl victory. Josh Allen acquitted himself quite well, throwing for three touchdowns (though some doubters still exist). The actual outcome of the game was rather trivial to most people who tuned in because a far more compelling and unsettling situation took centerstage.

The color palette of this game. The blue Boise State turf was the cherry on top of a brownish and yellow sundae. Just look at these stills.

What a mess.

You know you’ve messed up when the NFL’s color rush uniforms have the moral high ground and are looking down their sleeves at you. Let’s hope this type of color clash doesn’t happen again. And if it does maybe rename the game to the Spider-Man Pointing at Himself Meme Bowl or something. You know, steer into the madness.