C'mon Jeff Van Gundy 😂 pic.twitter.com/PaZsBj7iQW — Shoot The Jay (@SportsManCave) December 23, 2017

A fan seating courtside at Friday night’s Los Angeles Clippers-Houston Rockets game was having a nice little outing until ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy decided to offer some unsolicited sartorial advice. The analyst did not care for the candy-stripped top and let the world know about it.

Someone would consider this bullying, others would simply see it as some helpful favor.

What a way to kick off Festivus grievance-airing season.