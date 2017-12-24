VIDEO: Bills Get Screwed, Kelvin Benjamin TD Overturned Without Sufficient Evidence

For the second straight week, the Patriots benefitted from a review where a touchdown was initially ruled, and then overturned upon review.

This week, Kelvin Benjamin was within a millimeter, give or take, of having both feet down with control of the football. Given that referee Al Riveron took forever to review, there was not indisputable evidence that the call on the field was wrong, and it should have stood.

Expect this to be a point of controversy if the Patriots ultimately prevail for the win.