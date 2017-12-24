NFL USA Today Sports

Brock Osweiler Yelled At His Teammates, Who Completely Ignored Him

Brock Osweiler tried desperately to get his Denver Broncos teammates to care during their 27-11 loss to Washington on Sunday. While Denver’s quarterback didn’t inspire with his play, he tried to fire up his teammates on the sideline with a yelling fit. It didn’t work.

Check it out:

That is literally every player on the team ignoring Osweiler. Watch it again, no one is even looking at the guy. It’s almost sad.

