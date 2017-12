It didn’t take long for Jimmy Garoppolo to put up 10 points on the best defense in the NFL. So what happened on the Jaguars sideline?

Malik Jackson and Aaron Colvin got in a … disagreement on the sideline, and it wasn’t pretty. They had to be separated. It’s early. Perhaps they can turn it around. But the Jags have been great as front-runners this season; comebacks, not so much.

I shudder to think what would happen if this incredible defense got carved up by Tom Brady in the playoffs.