Mike Pereira Rips NFL "Suit" for Overturning Kelvin Benjamin Bills TD

Kelvin Benjamin and the Buffalo Bills had a touchdown overturned, despite the fact that there was not indisputable evidence. Former head of NFL officiating Mike Pereira thought that the wrong call was made:
The NFL football operations account defended the call:
Pereira clearly believes that this call was overturned by a “suit” in New York:
Pereira is absolutely right here. The play took so long to review that it seems clear it came from the league office, and there was not irrefutable evidence. Still, expect nothing to change here.
