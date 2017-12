Nick Young Will Release a Diss Track about Draymond Green

The Warriors’ Nick Young, otherwise known as Swaggy P, has announced his plans to musically disrespect Draymond Green on New Year’s Eve.

.@NickSwagyPYoung say he plans to release a diss track on @Money23Green for a New Year's release ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ https://t.co/15NSHhwHO0 pic.twitter.com/0AJwu3FI5s — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 24, 2017

This started when Green openly questioned Young’s musical acumen and the likelihood he and teammate JaVale McGee would ever produce any actual music.

โ€œI heard Draymond [Green] talking a little trash,โ€ Young told the San Jose Mercury News. โ€œWeโ€™ll make a diss track.โ€ What will Young say? โ€œI canโ€™t tell you, man,โ€ Young said, smiling. โ€œItโ€™s going to come out probably New Yearโ€™s.โ€

McGee — rap name “Pierre”– has released five songs on Apple Music this year.