Nick Young Will Release a Diss Track about Draymond Green

The Warriors’ Nick Young, otherwise known as Swaggy P, has announced his plans to musically disrespect Draymond Green on New Year’s Eve.
This started when Green openly questioned Young’s musical acumen and the likelihood he and teammate JaVale McGee would ever produce any actual music.
“I heard Draymond [Green] talking a little trash,” Young told the San Jose Mercury News. “We’ll make a diss track.”
What will Young say?
“I can’t tell you, man,” Young said, smiling. “It’s going to come out probably New Year’s.”
McGee — rap name “Pierre”– has released five songs on Apple Music this year.
