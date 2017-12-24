Nick Young Will Release a Diss Track about Draymond Green

The Warriors’ Nick Young, otherwise known as Swaggy P, has announced his plans to musically disrespect Draymond Green on New Year’s Eve.

.@NickSwagyPYoung say he plans to release a diss track on @Money23Green for a New Year's release 😂😂 https://t.co/15NSHhwHO0 pic.twitter.com/0AJwu3FI5s — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 24, 2017

This started when Green openly questioned Young’s musical acumen and the likelihood he and teammate JaVale McGee would ever produce any actual music.

“I heard Draymond [Green] talking a little trash,” Young told the San Jose Mercury News. “We’ll make a diss track.” What will Young say? “I can’t tell you, man,” Young said, smiling. “It’s going to come out probably New Year’s.”

McGee — rap name “Pierre”– has released five songs on Apple Music this year.