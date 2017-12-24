Tony Romo Calls Bill Belichick The Grinch

Tony Romo had no problem going after New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Christmas Eve. As the Pats slowly drained the life out of the Buffalo Bills during his broadcast, a camera caught a fan dressed as The Grinch in the crowd. Romo jumped all over it and took a shot at the notoriously dour coach:

OK, come on guys, that’s pretty funny. And it seemed all in good fun.

Romo has been excellent during his first season in the booth, I’m totally fine with him goofing around on a holiday.