VIDEO: Juju Smith-Schuster Reenacted the Snowball Fight from Elf for TD Celebration
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 1 hour ago
Juju Smith-Schuster caught an 18-yard touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger, and did a fantastic job recreating the snowball fight scene from Elf:
It would be so disappointing to practice this choreography and not have the chance to use it. Thankfully, that was not the case.
