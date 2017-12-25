NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Juju Smith-Schuster Reenacted the Snowball Fight from Elf for TD Celebration

Juju Smith-Schuster caught an 18-yard touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger, and did a fantastic job recreating the snowball fight scene from Elf:

It would be so disappointing to practice this choreography and not have the chance to use it. Thankfully, that was not the case.

