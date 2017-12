DeAndre Hopkins is really good at football pic.twitter.com/s8dFsC3mwa — Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) December 25, 2017

DeAndre Hopkins caught a miraculous touchdown in the fourth quarter of this afternoon’s Texans game versus the Steelers. There hasn’t been a lot for Texans fans to celebrate today or during this football the season (well, except for the Astros), but this was one of the more impressive individual athletic plays of this NFL season.