Arizona Cardinals Could Be Looking for Coach, Bruce Arians Reportedly 'Will Agree to Part Ways'

Bruce Arians will “agree to part ways with the Cardinals next week,” according to Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly. Arkush has been covering the NFL longer than many of us has been alive and is well-connected. If Arkush is reporting it, this is something that has been discussed in Arizona.

Arians getting fired would be a mild surprise coming off two mediocre years, impacted by injuries to both Carson Palmer and David Johnson this season. But Arians, who is 65 years old and has had health issues in recent years, deciding that it was time to move on, and the team mutually agreeing to that, as Arkush is reporting, would not be a surprise at all.

According to Arkush, the Arians decision could also impact Larry Fitzgerald’s future and his decision whether to retire or return for another year. Fitzgerald is still productive at age 34, posting his third straight season with 100+ catches, but could decide it’s time if significant changes are coming.

If a job like Arizona opens up, it also could be a harbinger of a wild coaching change year. By my count, the following jobs will likely be open: New York Giants, Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, and Cleveland (despite the owner saying the now 1-30 Hue Jackson will be back). Add in several situations that could result in changes: Detroit, Denver, Washington, Houston. There could always also be a surprise and 7+ seems like the more likely number of openings heading into January.