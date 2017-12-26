AUDIO: Giants Safety Landon Collins Alludes to Eli Apple as a "Cancer"

Landon Collins joined Bob Wischusen, who was filling in for Michael Kay, on ESPN Radio in New York this afternoon. Wischusen asked Collins, a Pro Bowl safety for the Giants, what he would tell new management about the team’s secondary:

“There’s one corner that has to establish [himself] and needs to grow, and we all know who that is,” Collins said. “That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. The other two guys — DRC [Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie] and Jack Rabbit [Janoris Jenkins] — I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do. But, that first pick, he’s a cancer.”

As ESPN writer Ian O’Connor noted, Collins was referring to Eli Apple, who curiously was used on special teams but got zero snaps at cornerback this past Sunday. Apple was benched for disciplinary reasons earlier this season.

It is rare that we hear someone say that about a current teammate, and given that this is New York it stands to reason this headline will become amplified, and perhaps we will learn more context about the relationship between Collins and Apple. Earlier this season, Collins had said that Apple’s struggles this season were “mental”.