Christmas Miracle: Michigan State Logo Appears on Field During Falcons-Saints Game

The holidays can be a difficult stretch as the stresses and family drama build. Thankfully, there is an absurd amount of sports on television to stare at instead of interacting with those one wishes to ignore.

Most of the games, of course, are utterly meaningless and just a way to fill time before the next Michigan State contest. It’s a truth we all know but have decided not discuss as a polite society.

That’s why it wasn’t totally surprising to see a giant Spartan head appear on the field during Sunday’s Atlanta Falcons-New Orleans Saints matchup. Someone in the graphics department briefly let the subtext become the text.

The graphics operator was only brave enough to express what the rest of us were thinking about anyway.

Our long national nightmare will end Thursday when Michigan State kicks off against Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. Here’s hoping we can make it until then.