Eagles' Wild Scoop and Score Touchdown on Final Play of Fantasy Football Season Decides Championships

Last night’s Oakland Raiders-Philadelphia Eagles game was the last one with fantasy football ramifications this year. Those needing big offensive numbers to win their league’s championship were largely disappointed as the two teams bashed two rocks together like Primitive Man.

But that doesn’t mean the game was without its season-changing, title-deciding moment. With zeroes on the clock, Philadelphia’s Derek Barnett scooped up an errant Raiders lateral and raced into the end zone.

In addition to thrilling and destroying gamblers operating on an 8.5 line, the defensive score turned some lucky fantasy football players into champions and reduced others to hard-luck losers.

@NFLfantasy @MarcasG @Michael_Fabiano just won my fantasy championship on Derek Barnett’s fumble recovery for a TD!!! Cant make that up. pic.twitter.com/X5uxeNvQmL — Ron Schiltz (@RonPCSchiltz) December 26, 2017

I hate fantasy football pic.twitter.com/48rewQnVk2 — Nic Weller (@nwellerXLV) December 26, 2017

This goes to show that there is very little luck involved in fake online football ownership. It is clearly all skill.

The real losers of this unexpected defensive score will be co-workers of players who experienced the bad beat. They’ll get cornered in the office today and have to pretend to be interested in the tale of woe.