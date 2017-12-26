NFL USA Today Sports

James Harrison Indicates He Is Joining Patriots

James Harrison Indicates He Is Joining Patriots

NFL

James Harrison Indicates He Is Joining Patriots

James Harrison visited New England today, and whether he is still an effective player or not it can’t make Pittsburgh fans happy that the longtime Steeler was cavorting with the unbeatable enemy.

Harrison shared the following photo with Tom Brady on Instagram, with the caption, “Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!”

Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!😂😂 @tombrady

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Maybe Harrison is just having some fun with the gullible masses but given that the Pats brought him in for a visit it’s not like the news would be coming out of nowhere that he is joining the team.

, , , , NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home