Lonzo Gave LaVar a Big Baller Christmas

Lonzo Ball missed the Los Angeles Lakers Christmas game with a sprained shoulder. He did not however miss Big Baller Christmas. Lonzo bought his father a $350,000 Rolls-Royce.

Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas especially my parents #ItsTheLeastICouldDo 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/UJCMPXbagD — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) December 26, 2017

Cool. I wonder if LaVar will bring this to Lithuania. I mean, he’s going to Lithuania too, right? What about LiAngelo and LaMelo’s very expensive cars? Will they just get new ones over there or will they be ride sharing? If the logistics of these things make an episode of Ball in the Family and someone actually watches, please let me know how it worked out.