Dana White Blasts Georges St-Pierre, Says He Won't Fight Conor McGregor Next

Dana White doesn’t appear to be on good terms with Georges St-Pierre right now. On Wednesday he claimed there was “no status” when it came to figuring out another fight for the 36-year-old superstar.

St-Pierre returned to mixed martial arts after four years on the shelf to fight UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217. St-Pierre won via third-round submission, then proceeded to drop the middleweight title citing his issues adding the necessary pounds to fight at 185. The champ also claimed he was suffering from colitis and didn’t want to hold up the division while he recovered.

White is clearly not pleased at that development, since St-Pierre had a title defense in his fight contract that he refused to honor. The Canadian claims he still wants to fight, but White doesn’t seem so sure:

“There is no status. I knew what he was doing. That’s why I put (a mandatory title defense) into his contract. We both knew what was going on. “I don’t know, man. I don’t think the guy wants to fight. I think he jumped in, grabbed some cash and went back to Canada.”

St-Pierre has put it out that he’d be open to a fight with Conor McGregor, but White shot that down immediately:

“He ain’t fighting Conor McGregor. If he wants to come back, (UFC welterweight champion) Tyron Woodley or (middleweight champion) Robert Whittaker is waiting for him. They’re both waiting, if Georges wants to come back.”

A fight with Woodley would make the most sense. He currently holds St-Pierre’s old title at welterweight. Woodley has made three successful defenses, but his last performance against Demian Maia at UFC 214 was less than thrilling. Maybe a chance to fight a legend like St-Pierre would bring the best out of the 35-year-old champ.

Obviously putting St-Pierre and McGregor in the octagon together would be the biggest fight in UFC history. But it’s clear White doesn’t want to reward St-Pierre for backing out on defending the middleweight title.