This Deion Sanders Florida State Coaching Rumor is Spicy

Willie Taggart would love to make a few splashy hires to fill out his staff at Florida State. NFL Network analyst and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders would certainly qualify. And against long odds, there is mutual interest between Taggart and Sanders in the Hall of Famer coming aboard as a defensive backs coach, according to a report from 24/7 Sports.

It will be interesting to see if this plainly bad idea gets any further down the track. For his part, it doesn’t seem like Sanders would step away from the spotlight to toil in relative anonymity. He’d also figure to take a big pay cut and have several bosses. Florida State would also be bringing aboard a man with relatively minimal coaching experience and a reputation for being a bit of a squeaky wheel.

Sanders’ potential on the recruiting trail, however, is alluring.

At this point, the idea still feels far-fetched. Here’s hoping it happens — for the content possibilities alone.