DeSean Jackson's Truck Was Found Wrecked and Abandoned With Bullets and Marijuana In it

Either DeSean Jackson had a really rough Christmas Eve, or he has one of the worst friends of all time. Tampa police are investigating a single-car accident involving a Chevy Silverado registered to Jackson. The car was found wrecked and abandoned on December 24 with marijuana and bullets in it.

I can confirm a Chevy Silverado registered to Bucs' DeSean Jackson was found wrecked and abandoned Sunday night at International Mall. Marijuana, bullets found inside, per police. Police investigating who was driving; Jackson told @nflnetwork that a friend had borrowed his car. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 27, 2017

Tampa police are investigating a single-vehicle accident involving a car registered to DeSean Jackson, who told cops a friend was driving. His spokeswoman says the weed and bullets inside weren’t Jackson’s. Story: https://t.co/8cx2lDB7Vp — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 27, 2017

Jackson’s spokeswoman says he let a friend borrow the car. If that’s true, he’s got to pick better friends. If it’s a lie, then DeSean better hope he’s got a solid fall guy.

The car reportedly left the road and stuck a tree, at which point the driver fled the scene. A solid 6.3 grams of marijuana were found in the car, as were two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets. Possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana is a misdemeanor in Florida, and the hollow-point bullets are legal in the state.

Jackson was contacted by police and responded to the scene. According to the police report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver initially failed to cooperate, but eventually gave police the name of the driver. But he refused to cooperate in getting the driver to return to the scene.

Jackson’s spokeswoman said the following:

“It was a friend of DeSean’s who borrowed his car while he was out of town. None of what was in the car was his obviously. He’s dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled.”

The Buccaneers have no commented on the situation yet.