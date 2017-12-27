Roundup: Tyson Chandler Alley-Oop Dunk Game-Winner; Video of Woman Falling Down on the Ice After Wedding Proposal

Keleigh Sperry, a model/actress … no injuries on Christmas Day when a plane skidded off the runway at Logan Airport … free weights are cool again, machines not so much … “Atlanta’s mayor-elect gets heat for making gumbo from a mix” … my kids are fans of Paw Patrol, and here’s the secret behind its success … “39 injured in fireworks explosion at Cuban festival on Christmas Eve” … here’s a tough-but-uplifting story, and if you got kids, you may cry … “The Anxiety of Waiting to Be Laid Off” … a typhoon slammed the Philippines, ruining Christmas and displacing thousands … “Florida man beats ATM, says it gave too much cash” … sorry Christmas Eve is not better than Christmas Day …

Don’t bet against Kyle Whittingham in bowl games. You should know this already, but Utah is now 11-1 in bowl games under Whittingham. [Salt Lake Trib]

If Bill Belichick is really upset about why he had to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, would he leave the Patriots for a team like the Giants? Diving into the Belichick vs Bob Kraft situation. [Podcast]

The Philadelphia Eagles have won three straight without Carson Wentz, but nobody feels positive about their Super Bowl chances. [Crossing Broad]

Quietly, the Denver Nuggets have won three straight and are tied with the Thunder for 5th in the West. [Denver Post]

The Titans will need it to be the Derrick Henry show vs the Jags due to DeMarco Murray’s MCL tear. [Tennessean]

I’m not sure why people are so surprised by this: Christian Hackenberg is about to finish his 2nd season, and won’t have thrown a pass. He turns 23 in February. [Newsday]

Tyson Chandler won it on the dunk!

He proposed. She said yes. Then, she fell.