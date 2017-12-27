Even NFL Officials Don't Know What a Catch Is, Which Is Bad

The Buffalo Bills had an apparent Kelvin Benjamin touchdown taken off the board on Sunday against the New England Patriots after a replay review.

The controversial call has further muddied the already murky definition of a “catch.” The league explained the ruling by asserting that Benjamin’s left foot was off the ground when he gained possession.

Reasonable minds can disagree on the validity of such a statement. They can also agree that it looked like a catch.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and coach Sean McDermott were understandably perplexed in real time. More telling, though, is the official unable to make hide or hair of the call himself.

Sean McDermott: “How is that not a catch?!” Ref: “I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/ovUmXQ1B1h — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) December 27, 2017

I’ve been of the mindset that many people lamenting they “don’t know what a catch is anymore” actually do know, they just don’t like the rule. But seeing an honest official admit he’s as confused as the viewing public is a game-changer.

A person tasked with enforcing the rules who is unable to understand the rules is not the reflection of a sustainable status quo. It shouldn’t be so complicated. And yet here we are, still searching for satisfying answers.