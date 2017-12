Players from Michigan and South Carolina got together tonight for some good clean fun at a bowling alley in advance of the Outback Bowl. At some point, the strikes and spares made way for pushing and yapping.

Things got heated between UM-S Carolina players after bowling. A UM player said S Carolina players "started talking trash" pic.twitter.com/1Js7R5UlvQ — angelique (@chengelis) December 28, 2017

It appears cooler heads and stronger peacemakers prevailed before anything too serious happened.

The Wolverines are heavy favorites so it’s an interesting move by Gamecocks players to start “talking trash.” But, hey, anything to drum up intrigue for a lesser New Year’s Day game.