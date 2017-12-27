VIDEO: Northern Illinois Running a Fake Punt From Own End Zone on 4th-and-18 Was Glorious

The Quick Lane Bowl is the crown jewel of the exhibition football season and last night’s Duke-Northern Illinois affair did not disappoint. The Huskies turned things up to 11 late in the first quarter when, trailing 7-0, they attempted a fake punt from their own 11-yard line. On 4th-and-18.

It was unsuccessful.

What in the world? pic.twitter.com/QMahng8avM — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 26, 2017

Now, look, Matt Ference’s heave wasn’t the prettiest spiral. And you can certainly question the wisdom of throwing a 13-yard pass when 18 yards are needed.

Why did NIU do this?

“That’s the easiest thing I can tell you,” Carey said. “The play before that, they really mugged up our gunner and we thought, ‘if we get an incompletion it’ll be an interference.’ You know, it’s a punter throwing to a (defensive back), it’s a tough one to get unless you can get an interference.”

Alright then.

The unconventional and very silly coaching decision set Duke up with great field position and led to a 14-0 hole. The Blue Devils went on to win, 36-14.

Three-hundred sixty-four days until the next Quick Lane Bowl.

