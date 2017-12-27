Debate Over: Obama Picks Jordan over Lebron

As we all know, the thoughts and opinions of American presidents are invariably correct and the final word on all matters.

So it is with great relief that I pass along the message that the Michael Jordan-Lebron James debate is over, as Barack Obama has admitted once and for all what all reasonable basketball fans already knew:

MJ is better.

“Jordan,” he said. “Although I love LeBron. I’m a Chicago guy.”

This debate was put to rest in an unlikely context. Obama was being interviewed by Prince Harry (for some reason), who dug deep into the pressing issues of our time.

Prince Harry asked him to decide between boxers or briefs (wouldn’t say), Kim Kardashian or Khloe Kardashian (wouldn’t pick) and Harry or William (“William right now,” he said, prompting a chuckle).

Unable to select an underwear style, a Kardashian or a prince, the 44th president of the United States was dangerously close to slipping into irrelevance.

'Do I need a British accent?' @BarackObama is interviewed by Prince Harry for his guest edit of @BBCr4today. In this warm-up, the prince jokingly warns the ex-president he'll get "the face" if he pauses too long between answers #r4today pic.twitter.com/2887dGlJkG — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 17, 2017

And then:

He also asked him to pick between Jordan and James.

Throwing a bone to the haters, Obama admitted his Chicago bias. But that was unnecessary. You don’t need to be from Chicago to see the truth. You don’t need to be a president, either, but it’s nice to have one on the side of Truth, and I don’t see how anybody could argue for Lebron at this point.