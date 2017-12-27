VIDEO: Lonzo Ball's 'Fuller House' Cameo Was As Awkward As His Jumper

Christmas came early last Friday when the second half of the third season of the reboot of Full House dropped on Netflix. Lonzo Ball appeared in the season finale as himself. Here’s that video.

The episode is entitled “Here Comes the Sun.” In case you were wondering why Lonzo showed up and took off his shoe and set it on the coffee table (Danny Tanner would not like that btw) for some very natural product placement, here’s the episode description:

With big things hanging in the balance, the gang tries to revive the Tanner-Fuller magic with an ’80’s-themed bash — complete with costumes.

So they wrapped their nostalgia in nostalgia. Smart. Also smart? Steve Hale, DJ’s boyfriend from Full House, who now appears to be some sort of patriarchal figure. If I recall he was one of the dumbest characters on television during the original series. Now he’s a podiatrist who is so well-regarded in his field that the Los Angeles Lakers sent one of their players to his home to recruit him. And he then made a career decision based on how many push-ups Candace Cameron Bure can do. Which is a lot by the way. This is truly a golden age of television.