PM Roundup: Ana de Armas, Purdue Allowed Elijah Sindelar To Play With Torn ACL, Johnny Manziel to the CFL?

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is back from a brief hiatus to bring you all the latest in afternoon sports news.

We’ve been robbed of more Ana: Blade Runner 2049 director Dennis Villeneuve says the original four-hour cut of the movie will never see the light of day. That’s a bummer for any fans of the lovely Ana de Armas out there.

Purdue QB played with torn ACL: Elijah Sindelar threw four touchdowns for Purdue with a torn ACL. While everyone focuses on how tough the kid is, I’m far more concerned with how the team’s doctors and trainers allowed him to continue to play. Everyone should be fired for this. It’s simply unacceptable.

Johnny Canadian Football?: The Canadian Football League has paved the way for Johnny Manziel to sign a contract in 2018. The league’s commissioner ruled the 25-year-old ineligible after he worked out for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats back in September, but has now reversed course.

Tweet of the Day:

They let an unpaid college kid play four games on a torn ACL. That is nauseatingly irresponsible. https://t.co/Xg82LO3xFj — Mike Piellucci (@mikelikessports) December 28, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Twins All-Star Miguel Sanó Accused of Assault By Photographer

Is This Skip Bayless’ Worst Take?

Tom Herman Mocked Missouri’s Quarterback After Winning Texas Bowl

Texas A&M Regent Who Called for Kevin Sumlin’s Firing Has Nightmarish, Expensive First Date

Around the Sports Internet:

American Mikaela Shiffrin continued her slalom dominance on Thursday

Saquon Barkley will make his NFL draft announcement after the Fiesta Bowl

A look at which NFL coaches will be fired and who could be replacing them

Dana White is meeting with Floyd Mayweather’s people

Song of the Day: