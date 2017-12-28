PM Roundup: Ana de Armas, Purdue Allowed Elijah Sindelar To Play With Torn ACL, Johnny Manziel to the CFL?

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is back from a brief hiatus to bring you all the latest in afternoon sports news.
We’ve been robbed of more Ana: Blade Runner 2049 director Dennis Villeneuve says the original four-hour cut of the movie will never see the light of day. That’s a bummer for any fans of the lovely Ana de Armas out there.
Purdue QB played with torn ACL: Elijah Sindelar threw four touchdowns for Purdue with a torn ACL. While everyone focuses on how tough the kid is, I’m far more concerned with how the team’s doctors and trainers allowed him to continue to play. Everyone should be fired for this. It’s simply unacceptable.
Johnny Canadian Football?: The Canadian Football League has paved the way for Johnny Manziel to sign a contract in 2018. The league’s commissioner ruled the 25-year-old ineligible after he worked out for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats back in September, but has now reversed course.
