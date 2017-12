Young Rutherford B. Hayes does indeed look like Drew Brees: pic.twitter.com/FoknilF0bo — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 28, 2017

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss has provided visual evidence of the irrefutable physical similarities between Drew Brees and Rutherford B. Hayes, the 19th President of the United States. The resemblance is uncanny. And a little unsettling.

I’m not saying the New Orleans Saints quarterback is actually a time-traveling Hayes, but I am not saying he’s not either.