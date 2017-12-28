Roundup: Weiner Dog Ice Race, Donald Trump Brings a Box Truck Golfing

Arianny Celeste … Bono thinks music has gotten girly … man turned away from Iliza Schlesinger’s girls-only show tries to sue … Trump made another false claim … Die Hard screenwriter weighs in on Christmas movie debate … people are trying to pay their property taxes early … Ivanka Trump is selling lots of clothes … 17-year old beaten badly by police … the Trump legal team prepares to attack Michael Flynn’s credibility … woman destroys lawyer’s expensive artwork on first date … Jenna Fisher apologized for an inaccurate tweet about the new tax bill … Wyatt Koch has inspired a thinkpiece … Roy Moore still won’t let it go … Tim Cook made a lot of money in 2017 and now has to fly private …
Hue Jackson will swim in Lake Erie as he said he would even though the Browns will probably got 0-16. [Cleveland]
Baker Mayfield didn’t go to Disneyland because he is sick. [USA TODAY]
Braylon Edwards was involved in a strange incident at a bar where he wasted beer. [TMZ Sports]
Maybe it’s time for the Lakers to move on from Kobe Bryant. [Lakers Outsider]
Dez Bryant has no interest in a pay cut. [PFT]
The Rams get to rest players this week as they’re headed to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. [LA Times]
Mike Leach had some hot coffee at his bowl game presser.
Comments