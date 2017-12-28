Texas A&M Regent Who Called for Kevin Sumlin's Firing Has Nightmarish, Expensive First Date

Texas A&M regent Tony Buzbee penned a post calling for Kevin Sumlin’s termination after the Aggies blew a 34-point lead in the season opener against UCLA.

It took a few months, but the wealthy Houston-based attorney got his wish. His university’s poaching of Jimbo Fisher is seen as an upgrade and the future is bright.

On the non-football front, however, Buzbee has run into a little bump. Court documents reveal he recently had a first date from hell with a woman allegedly lacking appropriate reverence for art.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, was charged Saturday with felony criminal mischief in the incident, Houston police said. Police allege that Layman threw two abstract sculptures and destroyed three original paintings at Buzbee’s mansion. She was released on $30,000 bond. In court, prosecutors said Layman was on a first date with Buzbee, according to KHOU-TV. Buzbee told police he called Layman an Uber after she became intoxicated, the news station reported, after which she refused to leave and hid inside the home. The suspect allegedly tore down two original Andy Warhol paintings each worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, the news station reported. Police said she also poured some sort of liquid on some of the paintings.

Total damages were in the $300,000 range, though the emotional anguish of losing an original Warhol is priceless.

Grandmothers everywhere reading this probably feel very vindicated about their decision to put plastic wrap over furniture to avoid red wine spills. The persistence squeaking is a small price to pay.