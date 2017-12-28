Twins All-Star Miguel Sanó Accused of Assault By Photographer

Miguel Sanó, the Minnesota Twins’ 24-year old All-Star, has been accused of assault in a #metoo post on Twitter by a Minnesota photographer. The alleged incident took place at a mall after an autograph signing when Sano allegedly grabbed the woman by the wrist and tried to pull her through a door to a hallway toward a bathroom.
It is unclear when this happened (or which Twins first base coach allegedly bothered her), but hopefully Major League Baseball and the Twins look into it and find out.
