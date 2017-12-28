Twins All-Star Miguel Sanó Accused of Assault By Photographer

Miguel Sanó, the Minnesota Twins’ 24-year old All-Star, has been accused of assault in a #metoo post on Twitter by a Minnesota photographer. The alleged incident took place at a mall after an autograph signing when Sano allegedly grabbed the woman by the wrist and tried to pull her through a door to a hallway toward a bathroom.

This is not easy for me to share, but I feel I need to share it. This is my story. #metoo pic.twitter.com/PM6g6YuABf — Betsy (@BitzyBetsy) December 28, 2017

It is unclear when this happened (or which Twins first base coach allegedly bothered her), but hopefully Major League Baseball and the Twins look into it and find out.