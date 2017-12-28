Weird Female Japanese MMA Fight Canceled Right in Front of Giant Cup of Noodles

New Year’s Eve if Japan just got a little less festive as Rizin Fighting Federation lost their main NYE weekend freakshow fight. 31-year old Gabi Garcia missed weight by 27-pounds and will not be allowed to fight her 53-year old opponent, Shinobu Kandori. Garcia and Kandor previously clashed backstage at a Rizin event earlier this year.

Kandor is a politician and professional wrestler who last had a “real” fight in the year 2000. She weighed in at 162.25 lbs. Garcia weighed in at nearly 237 lbs. If she had made the 209 lb the fight would have taken place with a nearly 50 lb weight difference. Here’s the scene as Garcia missed weight.

Yes, there was a giant cup of noodles on stage for that incident. Here’s a better look at that cup of noodles. It has a face and hair. That means it saw everything.

Garcia fought a 45-year old under shoot boxing rules in July. Last NYE she fought nearly-50-year old Yumiko Hotta. She also poked a younger opponent in the eye over the summer.