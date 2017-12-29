NCAAF USA Today Sports

Shameless TCU Fan Hassles Bryce Love for Selfie, Is America's Newest Polarizing Viral Star

Shameless TCU Fan Hassles Bryce Love for Selfie, Is America's Newest Polarizing Viral Star

NCAAF

Shameless TCU Fan Hassles Bryce Love for Selfie, Is America's Newest Polarizing Viral Star

Stanford running back Bryce Love is a saint for graciously handling a bizarre on-field encounter after his team blew a late lead against TCU. A young Horned Frogs fan made himself right at home in the post-game confusion, saw Love, and shamelessly removed a purple sweatshirt in pursuit of a selfie.

A confused Love was up for it, even after the turncoat fumbled with his phone.

The fan, Coleman Leonard, had a simple explanation for his persistence. He just couldn’t pass up a picture with a player of Love’s caliber. For his efforts, Leonard — who appears to be in high school — has both a lasting memory and newfound viral fame.

He is getting a lot of blowback online for obvious reasons. It is very difficult to watch this clip without exclaiming “THIS GUY” in exasperation. But I’ll say this for the kid: he’s infinitely more palatable than Stanford’s Heisman Guy.

Then again, who isn’t?

, , , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home