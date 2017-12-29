Shameless TCU Fan Hassles Bryce Love for Selfie, Is America's Newest Polarizing Viral Star

Stanford running back Bryce Love is a saint for graciously handling a bizarre on-field encounter after his team blew a late lead against TCU. A young Horned Frogs fan made himself right at home in the post-game confusion, saw Love, and shamelessly removed a purple sweatshirt in pursuit of a selfie.

A confused Love was up for it, even after the turncoat fumbled with his phone.

C’mon guys, its THE Bryce Love pic.twitter.com/WZTenSU7Ha — Coleman Leonard (@ColemanLeonard3) December 29, 2017

The fan, Coleman Leonard, had a simple explanation for his persistence. He just couldn’t pass up a picture with a player of Love’s caliber. For his efforts, Leonard — who appears to be in high school — has both a lasting memory and newfound viral fame.

He is getting a lot of blowback online for obvious reasons. It is very difficult to watch this clip without exclaiming “THIS GUY” in exasperation. But I’ll say this for the kid: he’s infinitely more palatable than Stanford’s Heisman Guy.

Then again, who isn’t?